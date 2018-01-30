42nd Kolkata International Book Fair: Police announce elaborate security measures

42nd Kolkata International Book Fair to start on January 31 (File) 42nd Kolkata International Book Fair to start on January 31 (File)

An anti-molestation team, a special app for visitors, drinking water tanks, around 200 special buses and special escort teams for VVIPs — these are among security measures for the 42nd Kolkata International Book Fair, which will begin at Central Park in Kolkata on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), Amit P Javalgi said, “Our people will be at the venue round the clock. Even after the mela at night, police forces will be deployed to protect the properties at the venue. We have chalked out a special evacuation plan in case of any untoward incident. There will be nine gates and all of them can be used as emergency gates.

Frisking will be done at all gates with discretion and without compromising on security. Anti-molestation team in plainclothes will be moving around.” Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, which is organising the security, has also made special arrangements for children visiting the fair.

“At the entry gates, we will hand out a card for children in which parents can fill up details such as their names, contact number of guardians and their relationship to the child. They can keep this in the child’s pocket. If the child becomes lost, it will be easier for us to reunite them with their guardians,” said Javalgi.

The book fair venue has been divided into four zones, each of which will have two helpdesks and two watchtowers. When asked about the app, Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) K Sabri Rajkumar said, “Using this app, people can easily get directions and the exact route to all stalls; it will be easier for them to find utilities such as water distribution points.

“The app will also have information on events, bus transportation and vehicle parking. With the help of the transport department, around 200 special buses will be operated.” As part of the traffic plan, which will be enforced from January 31 to February 18, buses, autorickshaws and rickshaws will not be allowed in front of Central Park during the fair.

