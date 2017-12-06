4-yr-old ‘sexually assaulted’ in Kolkata school: Parents meet with school authorities, insist on sacking, arrest of principal

The protest against the school continues in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The protest against the school continues in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A meeting between the authorities of a Kolkata school, where a four-year-old was allegedly sexually molested by two teachers, and protesting parents failed to yield results on Tuesday as the protesters insisted on the removal of the institute’s principal.

The management of the school then sought time till 5 pm on Wednesday to take a decision in this regard, even as the principal appeared before police officials at the city police headquarters, Lalbazar. She was questioned for over several hours on Tuesday, and sources said she might be asked to appear before officials again on Wednesday.

“We asked the management to remove the principal of the school forever. We have also demanded that she must be arrested. We will not hold talks on other issues unless she is removed. They have sought time till 5 pm tomorrow… We have also said we want the school to reopen,” said one of the parents who participated in the four-hour meeting.

Senior police officers were also present at the meeting. A spokesperson for the school said, “They demanded that the principal should be removed… We have sought time till 5 pm tomorrow. We are also monitoring the investigation carried out by Kolkata Police… We have enough time to take a decision.”

Both accused teachers had been arrested last Friday, after the victim’s father lodged a complaint at Jadavpur police station. A separate complaint was also lodged against the school principal. In wake of the incident, the school management has shut down the school till further notice.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old victim will undergo another medical test at SSKM Hospital on Wednesday, and her statement will be recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC at her home on Thursday.

