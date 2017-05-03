328 Left Wing Extremists surrendered so far, 111 of them Maoists, claims Mamata

Birbhum: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at people from Shatabdi Express at Bolpur railway station in Birbhum district on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI5_2_2017_000204B) Birbhum: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at people from Shatabdi Express at Bolpur railway station in Birbhum district on Tuesday. PTI Photo (PTI5_2_2017_000204B)

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said 328 Left Wing Extremists, including 111 Maoists, have surrendered in West Bengal so far, and the state government has already enrolled 205 of them as special home guards in a move to rehabilitate them. “Our Government issued notification for the surrender and rehabilitation of Naxalites with incentives, providing gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to surrendered Naxalites, so that they become a part of mainstream. So far, in West Bengal 328 Left Wing Extremists have surrendered. This includes 111 Maoists in 2017 (till date),” Mamata wrote in her Facebook page.

The chief minister said that 11 more surrendered extremists are being enrolled as special home guards. “205 surrendered have already been enrolled as special home guards. Now, 11 more surrendered are being enrolled as Special Home Guards and another 9 cases are in the process. Thus, a total of 225 surrendered will be enrolled for employment till date. “Apart from employment, surrendering Maoists get financial incentives as well as assistance for housing, medical and child education, as per norms set up by the government,” Mamata added.

The chief minister’s statement came at a time when some states like Chattisgarh are grappling with the renewed Naxalite threat. Last month, in BJP-ruled Chattisgarh, 25 CRPF jawans were slain by the Maoists. WITH PTI

