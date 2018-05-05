Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • 3 held in fake currency case: No link with accused, police cooked it up, claims CPI(ML) Red Star

3 held in fake currency case: No link with accused, police cooked it up, claims CPI(ML) Red Star

CPI (ML) Red Star general secretary K N Ramachandran said the allegations were concocted and described it as an attempt to discredit the Bhangar land movement.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: May 5, 2018 2:05:04 am
On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force had claimed it had arrested three persons, one of whom was allegedly a district chief of the “CPI (ML) Red Star [Biplab]”, an insurgency group in Nepal. (Representational Image) 
Top News

The CPI(ML) Red Star Friday denied claims that a person arrested in Delhi in a fake currency racket case had connections with it. On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force had claimed it had arrested three persons, one of whom was allegedly a district chief of the “CPI (ML) Red Star [Biplab]”, an insurgency group in Nepal.

It had claimed that this person, 62-year-old Suresh Kumar Rai, had a brother named D Chetri allegedly involved in the Bhangar land agitation. CPI (ML) Red Star general secretary K N Ramachandran said the allegations were concocted and described it as an attempt to discredit the Bhangar land movement. “Those named are not members of our party. The police have concocted these allegations to discredit the Bhangar movement,” he said.

“Who and where is D Chetri? We haven’t heard of him either. In CPI(ML) Red Star, we have no Nepalese members. The party has no branch in Nepal, and we have never heard of this group ‘Biplab’,” said party politburo member Alik Chakraborty.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now