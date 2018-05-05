3 held in fake currency case: No link with accused, police cooked it up, claims CPI(ML) Red Star

On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force had claimed it had arrested three persons, one of whom was allegedly a district chief of the “CPI (ML) Red Star [Biplab]”, an insurgency group in Nepal. (Representational Image) On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force had claimed it had arrested three persons, one of whom was allegedly a district chief of the “CPI (ML) Red Star [Biplab]”, an insurgency group in Nepal. (Representational Image)

The CPI(ML) Red Star Friday denied claims that a person arrested in Delhi in a fake currency racket case had connections with it. On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police Special Task Force had claimed it had arrested three persons, one of whom was allegedly a district chief of the “CPI (ML) Red Star [Biplab]”, an insurgency group in Nepal.

It had claimed that this person, 62-year-old Suresh Kumar Rai, had a brother named D Chetri allegedly involved in the Bhangar land agitation. CPI (ML) Red Star general secretary K N Ramachandran said the allegations were concocted and described it as an attempt to discredit the Bhangar land movement. “Those named are not members of our party. The police have concocted these allegations to discredit the Bhangar movement,” he said.

“Who and where is D Chetri? We haven’t heard of him either. In CPI(ML) Red Star, we have no Nepalese members. The party has no branch in Nepal, and we have never heard of this group ‘Biplab’,” said party politburo member Alik Chakraborty.

