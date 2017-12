The baby, identified as Parveen, fell into the under construction septic tank while playing, police said (Google Maps) The baby, identified as Parveen, fell into the under construction septic tank while playing, police said (Google Maps)

A 2-year-old girl was on Monday killed after falling into the septic tank of a neighbouring house in Jalpaiguri district, the police said. The incident occurred at Bhemtia village under Dhupguri police station. The baby, identified as Parveen, fell into the under construction septic tank while playing, police said.

