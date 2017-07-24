2 held with 3-kg heroin in Darjeeling

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two persons were arrested with around 3 kg heroin that is worth crores in the domestic market, in Darjeeling on Saturday. In a joint operation by Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Narcotics Control Board, officials recovered the drugs from a public bus.

“Acting on a tip-off, heroin worth Rs 9 crore was seized at Murligunj bazar in Darjeeling. The drugs were sourced from Malda,” said NCB director Dilip Srivastav. Those arrested have been identified as Bhuli Bibi and Budhadev Biswas. Both are resident of North Dinajpur.

According to sources, they were allegedly going to deliver it to someone in Siliguri. Sources said the drug traffickers seem to have changed their supply route. Usually drugs are routed through Kolkata and then to other cities. But with increased vigil in the state capital, they seem to have moved to using routes through the north-east districts, said sources.

“Producing heroin from opium latex isn’t rocket science. It doesn’t involve any sophisticated process due to which it is easier for locals get involved in the nexus,” said an official. “The ultimate destination of these drugs could be north India or even for local consumption too. We are probing the case,”the official added.

