18-year-old dies as house collapses in Kolkata

The roof of a dilapidated one-storied house collapsed at Tallah area in north Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday, killing a 18-year-old girl. Police said the incident took place around 2.15 am. “Puja Kumari Gupta, who was asleep, sustained serious injuries and was declared brought dead on arrival at R G Kar Medical College,” said a police officer.

A disaster management team of the Kolkata Police, fire brigade and local police officers rushed to the spot. Other occupants of the house managed to come out safely. Officials said the house had been declared as condemned in 2005. This is the second such incident in last 15 days. Since July 25, six persons had died in building collapses.

