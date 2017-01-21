Bhangar violence: 135 arrested as CPM workers protest near summit venue

CPM supporters protest on Friday. Subham Dutta CPM supporters protest on Friday. Subham Dutta

Around 135 people were arrested during a massive protest held by CPM on the Bhangar incident, a few hours after the launch of the third Bengal Global Business Summit, according to police.

The protest, which occurred at around 4.30 pm, involved two protest rallies and a huge assembly in the Science City-Milan Mela area. Several CPM leaders such as Sujan Chakraborty, Manab Mukherjee, Anadi Sahoo and Kanti Ganguly were arrested at the protest site, close to the venue of the summit, under Pragati Maidan police station.

“A total of 135 people were arrested, including prominent leaders… 17 men and six women were later released on bail. The rest have refused bail. They will be produced in court tomorrow,” said Joint CP (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

“Protesting is our democratic right, for which we have been arrested. We have refused to sign any bond, and will face court tomorrow,” Anadi Sahoo told The Indian Express.

CPM workers clashed with police during the rally, alleging they were manhandled by police. Police resorted to minor lathicharge when protesters tried to reach the barricade near Milan Mela Ground. The demonstration was one of the strongest protests staged by CPM in the recent past. A large police force had to be deployed to control the crowd.

The rally was divided into two portions, and was led by CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty from Pragati Maidan to Parama flyover near Science City, while the other portion was led from Topsia to Science City by Politburo member Mohammad Salim. Protesters also gheraod the vehicle of Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

“They tried to break my car window. I have filed a police complaint. It is a shameful act to malign the image of Bengal,” said an irate Chattopadhyay.

“This was an attempt to show solidarity with the people of Bhangar. It was in favour of farmers, and protests are anybody’s democratic right. But police did not allow us to complete our procession. Yet again, it has been reaffirmed that people don’t have democratic right here,” CPM Politburo member and senior MP Mohammad Salim told The Indian Express.

The two-day Bengal Business Summit was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee at Milan Mela Ground, where a number of domestic and foreign delegates were present. While CPM leaders accused Mamata Banerjee of having an undemocratic attitude, TMC came down heavily against the CPM.

“We might have differences, but what they did was just to malign the image of the state. This is not Bengal’s culture,” said Minister Subrata Mukherjee.