10-year-old boy killed, several injured in crossfire between two ‘Trinamool-linked’ groups

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was killed and several injured when two groups, allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress, clashed at Basanti in South 24 Parganas’ Baruipur area on Thursday. “One child was killed and three others sustained injuries, including a police constable. Four persons have so far been detained in the case,” said IG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Riyazul Molla, was returning home from school when he was caught in the crossfire and received a bullet injury on the chest. “Both groups were firing at each other. The boy collapsed there… He was taken to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors,” said a police officer.

While a constable, Baneshwar Singh, was shot at while he was trying to control the situation, the others who sustained injuries are Kartick Mondal, Umesh Mahoto, Arun Sardar, Biswajit Mondal, Uttam Bera and a 10-year-old boy, Alasgir Laskar.

While PTI reported that another man, 35-year-old Hassan Laskar, had died in the incident, police officials did not confirm the same. Local residents claimed that the two groups involved in the violence were associated with the ruling party. However, police officials and local leaders remained tight-lipped on the subject.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

