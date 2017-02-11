Kolkata: One held for running ‘fake’ statutory body

Kolkata: The state CID on Friday arrested a man for running a fake statutory body called Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission (BCEG) in Nadia, and using it to cheat several institutes in Kolkata by handing out fake accreditation. The accused, Rishi Raj Meena (34), allegedly deceived colleges, institutes and doctors for around seven years, mostly offering accreditation for paramedical courses. He did this by claiming the BCEG had been established under the Indian Biochemic Act 2009 – an Act that doesn’t exist.

“Accused Rishi Raj Meena is basically from Delhi. He was arrested from Kotwali, Nadia, under sections of fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy following a suo motu case. There may be further arrests in the case,” said an official. The BCEG “office” was also seized. ENS