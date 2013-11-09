1,100 truckloads stabilise potato market in state

The potato crisis in West Bengal eased further Friday as 1,100 truckloads of tuber was released from cold storages even as the total number of vegetable-laden trucks seized at the state borders,after the government enforced a ban on its export,reached 850,police said.

A truck can carry up to 10 tonnes of potato.

In last few days,we have intercepted at least 850 (potato-laden) trucks,which were going out of the state, said M K Singh,ADG,Enforcement Branch.

He said EB officials escorted hundreds of trucks from stockyards to different parts of the state.

Last night,there was a movement of 1,100 trucks from cold storages to the markets to normalise the supply chain. Potato is now available in almost all major markets in districts. Also,around 200 truck loads from districts reached the Kolkata markets today easing out the crisis, he added.

As per the government records,35 truck-load of potatoes reached Ultadanga municipal market in north Kolkata while another 81 trucks from Hooghly and 38 from Burdwan were set to reach other Kolkata markets.

The tuber was sold at Rs 13 a kilo in 10 districts,including Kolkata,while in four other it went for Rs 14 per kg,police officials said. They said,some traders had stocked potatoes to export it to the neighbouring states where the price is varying from Rs 25 per to Rs 35 per kg.

The government has already registered 20 cases against traders who could not provide proper documents for exporting potatoes.

We have been directed by the government to start cases under the section of 420 of IPC (forgery) and section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) if anybody is found violating government order of not exporting potatoes and not selling them at the higher price, said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile,four traders were arrested from Canning,Maheshtalla and Baruipur in South-24 Paraganas district for selling potatoes at a higher price.

They have been booked under section 188 of IPC for violating government order. Three other traders were arrested for similar reasons at Suri in Birbhum district.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App