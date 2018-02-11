School staffer held for student’s ‘sexual abuse’ in Kolkata

“Some parents also demanded identity card for students, who haven’t received the same yet. We don’t want a repeat of the incident and hence, demanded that a guardian’s forum be set up, where we can share our grievances,” a parent said. (Representataional Image) “Some parents also demanded identity card for students, who haven’t received the same yet. We don’t want a repeat of the incident and hence, demanded that a guardian’s forum be set up, where we can share our grievances,” a parent said. (Representataional Image)

A NON-TEACHING staffer of a Bengali-medium school in south Kolkata was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl, studying in Class IX, at the school premises. This comes a day after a teacher of a city-based school was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Class II student.

The accused, Malay Kumar Barua, was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012 after the minor girl’s parents lodged a complaint at Rabindra Sarobar police station on Thursday. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till February 12.

Speaking to a local TV channel, the girl said: “Malay uncle is a non-teaching staff in our school… he used to travel with us in our bus. On Wednesday, he assaulted me in the school… when I raised an alarm, he threatened me and asked me to keep the matter confidential… One of my friend had reached the spot by then… I went home and told my parents about the incident.”

The teacher-in-charge of the school told mediapersons: “We are yet to verify the alleged incident. However, we assure that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the security of our students. Everything will be done to ensure the safety of girls… I appreciate that the student spoke about the incident.”

Meanwhile, Soumen Rana, who was on Friday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Class II student of a south Kolkata school, was produced before the court on Saturday, which sent him to police custody till February 12. Also, a meeting was held between the school authorities and parents, where the demand for a guardian’s forum was brought up.

A parent said: “Twelve people from our side and five from the school, including the principal, met today. We kept our demands in front of her and she assured action. We want no male teacher in the school, as it is a girls’ school… Also, the school must ensure that all CCTV cameras are operational and if required, more must be installed.”

“Some parents also demanded identity card for students, who haven’t received the same yet. We don’t want a repeat of the incident and hence, demanded that a guardian’s forum be set up, where we can share our grievances,” the parent added.

After the meeting, the principal told parents: “The incident was unfortunate… but my relation with all of you will sustain forever. I request you all to have faith and we will ensure the safety of our students.”

