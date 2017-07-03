Kolkata: Fire in Apollo Gleaneagles hospital, doused, none injured

The authorities and fire department were informed after the blaze was noticed and was controlled even before the fire brigade team arrived, the release said adding that all the patients and people in the building are safe. (Representational Image) The authorities and fire department were informed after the blaze was noticed and was controlled even before the fire brigade team arrived, the release said adding that all the patients and people in the building are safe. (Representational Image)

Fire broke out in an empty operation theatre in the main building of the Apollo Gleanagles hospital here this morning but there was no casualty. Fire broke out in an empty operation theatre in the main building of the Apollo Gleanagles hospital here this morning but there was no casualty.

Two fire tenders were put into service to douse the fire which caught at around 9.20AM, a Kolkata Police official said. “Nobody was injured as the operation theatre was empty. Going by the primary investigation it seems that the fire was due to a short circuit probably inside the air conditioning system there,” he said.

Meanwhile, a release by the hospital authorities claimed that the in-house safety team responded and doused the fire swiftly. The authorities and fire department were informed after the blaze was noticed and was controlled even before the fire brigade team arrived, the release said adding that all the patients and people in the building are safe. Two fire tenders were put into service to douse the fire which caught at around 9.20AM, a Kolkata Police official said.

