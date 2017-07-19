Killers leave behind a note: ‘Will target others, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’

The note, which signs off with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’, also states that it has been “written with the intention of helping police”. “We want to correct injustices. If it’s war that is required, then so be it,” it adds. The assailants have allegedly mentioned their names in the note, police sources said. (File Photo) The note, which signs off with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’, also states that it has been “written with the intention of helping police”. “We want to correct injustices. If it’s war that is required, then so be it,” it adds. The assailants have allegedly mentioned their names in the note, police sources said. (File Photo)

“We have drug peddlers, anti-nationals, corrupt doctors, gamblers, those with black money, and those who attack or rape women on our radar. If they don’t mend their ways, we will kill them one by one using hi-tech weapons.”

This note was found by Delhi Police on Monday night — from the spot where a 32-year-old businessman, identified as one Vikas alias Vicky, was gunned down in Dwarka Sector 22 while he was returning from work.

The note, which signs off with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’, also states that it has been “written with the intention of helping police”. “We want to correct injustices. If it’s war that is required, then so be it,” it adds. The assailants have allegedly mentioned their names in the note, police sources said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 25-year-old shopkeeper, identified as Hemant Kumar, was shot at in Badha village a few days ago by four armed assailants, who were travelling in a silver Verna car. Sources said one of the assailant’s sister had filed a molestation case against Kumar in 2016.

Though Kumar was arrested, he recently came out on bail with the help of Vikas, who was killed on Monday.

Confirming that they have found such a letter, DCP (southwest) Surendra Kumar said, “The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Monday when Vicky was returning home from work. Four men intercepted his bike at a traffic signal, dragged him to a bush next to the road and opened fire at him at close range. After committing the crime, the four men fled.”

“In their note, the assailants claimed to have killed Mahesh Attack, a gangster who has several cases of robbery and murder against him, gangster Binder Gujjar’s elder brother, one Punit in Najafgarh, and one Hemant Kumar in Badha village,” a police officer said.

