Karate coach held for raping woman student in Madhya Pradesh

According to police, the woman was secretly filmed by Neelesh Sen (42), a friend of the accused, Yusuf Mansoori, around six months back. (Picture for representational purpose) According to police, the woman was secretly filmed by Neelesh Sen (42), a friend of the accused, Yusuf Mansoori, around six months back. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 20-year-old student was allegedly raped by her 36-year-old karate coach who threatened to circulate her video clip shot clandestinely in a changing room of her college in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, police said today. According to police, the woman was secretly filmed by Neelesh Sen (42), a friend of the accused, Yusuf Mansoori, around six months back.

Meanwhile, Sen, also a karate coach, was booked in a separate case for allegedly trying to rape a woman student during training in the college, a senior officer said. “According to the first victim, Mansoori raped her by threatening to upload her video clip of changing clothes shot by Sen around six months back,” said Harda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Mansoori, working as a karate coach at a local sports stadium, has been arrested, whereas Sen is on the run. Police are investigating when and where the incident of rape occurred. “In the first incident, both Mansoori and Sen were booked under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape). Sen is also booked for abetment,” Singh said.

He said in the second incident, a woman student complained that Sen tried to rape her during a training session in her college. “On the complaint of the second woman, Sen was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC,” he said.

Singh said that search is on to trace Sen and further investigation is underway.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App