Kanpur police writes to state govt, Centre to decide fate of Pakistani national

The Kanpur police is in a peculiar predicament regarding a Pakistani national. Mohammad Idris (49), who hails from Karachi, was arrested in Kanpur in 1999 for not having a valid visa. Since then, he has been in and out of jail. In 2009, Pakistani had refused to allow him to be deported, denying that he was its citizen. Two days ago, Kanpur police had written to the central and state governments, seeking direction on how to proceed with the matter.

On Monday, after spending nearly four-and-a-half years in jail for preparing a fake ID card to purchase a SIM card, Idris was released from Kanpur District Jail. Four hours later, he was back in jail. He had allegedly entered into a brawl with a man, and was arrested for breach of peace under Section 151 of the CrPC.

Kanpur District Jail Deputy Jailor Rajesh Rai said that according to records, Idris is a native of Green Town in Karachi. “He was released around 5 pm on Monday. However, police brought him back to jail after four hours in another case,” he added. “Idris entered into a brawl with a man at Meghdooth crossing. He was arrested from the spot at around 7.30 pm and booked… We decided to produce him before the magistrate immediately, keeping his security in mind as he is a foreign national,” said City Kotwali SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Kanpur SSP Sonia Singh said: “We are waiting for a reply from the state home department and the Union Home Ministry, seeking direction regarding Idris’ stay after his release.” The letters were sent on August 20, she added. A Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) official said Idris was born and brought up in Mishri Bazaar area of Kanpur. In 1988, during a visit to Pakistan, he reportedly got married to Pakistani national Shabana. He later got citizenship of Pakistan and started running a leather product unit in Karachi. Idris came to India in May 1999 on a tourist visa to meet his ailing father. After his father’s death, Idris stayed on, the official added.

In July, next year, Idris was arrested under the Foreigners’ Act for not having a valid visa. He was granted bail after a few days and started doing odd jobs in Kanpur. In August 2009, a Kanpur court hearing the case instructed the LIU and local police to deport Idris to Pakistan at the earliest. “A police team took Idris to the Attari border. But Pakistani officials there asked the policemen to visit the Pakistani High Commission for formalities and then come to the border for deportation. Idris was interrogated at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi, where officials refused to allow his deportation and denied that he was a citizen of their country,” said a LIU official.

Following this, Idris was brought back to Kanpur. On February 27, 2013, he was arrested again for preparing a fake identity card to purchase a SIM card. He was booked under sections 429 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC. After his release from jail on Monday, he was again arrested.

