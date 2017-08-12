Kanpur Police to transfer school principal murder probe to NIA

amesh Chandra Shukla was shot dead in Kanpur last October, allegedly by train blast case accused Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Danish, also from the same city. Their associate, Faisal Khan — later arrested for being a member of the group allegedly influenced by IS ideology — was allegedly accompanying the two at the time. (Representational image) amesh Chandra Shukla was shot dead in Kanpur last October, allegedly by train blast case accused Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Danish, also from the same city. Their associate, Faisal Khan — later arrested for being a member of the group allegedly influenced by IS ideology — was allegedly accompanying the two at the time. (Representational image)

The Kanpur police has initiated process to transfer the probe into the murder of a retired school principal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a ballistic test report corroborated that he was shot by two of the four accused chargeshteed by the agency in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case.

Ramesh Chandra Shukla was shot dead in Kanpur last October, allegedly by train blast case accused Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Danish, also from the same city. Their associate, Faisal Khan — later arrested for being a member of the group allegedly influenced by IS ideology — was allegedly accompanying the two at the time.

Along with Muzaffar and Danish, NIA had chargesheeted Ghaus Mohammad Khan of Kanpur and Syed Mir Hussain of Kannauj three days ago for allegedly planting the bomb in the train in March. In the chargesheet, the NIA had also alleged that Muzaffar and Danish had killed a retired principal in Kanpur.

Another associate of the accused, Saifullah, was killed in an encounter with UP ATS in Lucknow on March 7 — the day of the blast. The ATS had recovered weapons from the rented house where Saifullah was hiding.

Following the encounter, the others were arrested. During interrogation, Muzaffar had claimed that he, along with Danish and Faisal, was testing a .30 calibre pistol when a bullet accidentally hit a cyclist, resulting in his death. The cyclist was later identified as the retired principal.

Following the incident, a murder case was lodged at Chakeri police station in Kanpur against unidentified killers. Atif had claimed that he had purchased the pistol from one Fakre Alam in Etawah district.

Last month, Kanpur SSP Sonia Singh had written to Lucknow DGP office — through IG (Range) and ADG (Zone) — requesting that the case be transferred to the NIA.

Kanpur IG Range Alok Singh said: “In July, I had written to the Kanpur SSP, asking for certified documents of the investigation conducted by the police so far. I am yet to receive the documents.”

Investigating officer in the murder case, Dy SP Gyanendra Kumar Singh, said: “A letter was sent to the DGP office in Lucknow around a month ago, requesting that the probe into the murder be transferred to NIA. The decision was taken after we came to know that terror suspects were involved. I am not aware of any further development, as I was transferred to Lucknow.” Singh was circle officer of Cantonment area in Kanpur before he was transferred to UP Police’s special inquiry department last week.

“Following inputs from our Madhya Pradesh counterparts about other members of the group confessing to the murder, the Kanpur police was provided with firearms seized from Saifulla’s house for analysis. The .30 calibre pistol had matched the bullet,” said a senior ATS official.

