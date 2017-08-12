Justice Narang Commission report scripted at CM’s residence: BJP

Chugh said if Captain Amarinder Singh was truly interested in bringing out the truth, he should hand over the probe of sand mining scam to the CBI. Chugh said if Captain Amarinder Singh was truly interested in bringing out the truth, he should hand over the probe of sand mining scam to the CBI.

THE PUNJAB unit of the BJP Friday alleged that the report by Justice Narang Commission ‘acquitting’ Punjab Minister Rana Gurjit Singh was scripted at the residence of Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, much before the Commission was constituted.

In a statement, Tarun Chugh, national secretary of the party, alleged that an employee working in the “family concerns” of the Irrigation and Power Minister, Amit Bahadur, had obtained mining rights worth over Rs 50 crore which was a clear-cut case of “benami’ transactions and abuse of authority.”

The BJP leader said the Chief Minister, who rode to power with slogans of ‘good and clean governance’ had already indicated that he was not here to fight corruption but was making all out efforts to shield the corrupt by throwing his weight behind the minister who was actually caught ‘red-handed’ securing the mining rights through his own employees.

Questioning Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lengthy speeches against corruption, Chugh asked why the two were silent on an issue that was damaging the image of their government and the party.

Chugh said if Captain Amarinder Singh was truly interested in bringing out the truth, he should hand over the probe of sand mining scam to the CBI.

