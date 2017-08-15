Job racket busted in Mumbai

The scam came to light after a Vile Parle resident was duped of Rs 3 lakh recently by a person who had promised him a job in an Mumbai: The Vile Parle police last week arrested five persons from Delhi in connection with an online job racket. (Representational Image) The scam came to light after a Vile Parle resident was duped of Rs 3 lakh recently by a person who had promised him a job in an Mumbai: The Vile Parle police last week arrested five persons from Delhi in connection with an online job racket. (Representational Image)

The Vile Parle police last week arrested five persons from Delhi in connection with an online job racket. The police said, the accused would purchase data of job applicants from recruitment websites and call people, pretending to offer them jobs. The accused would take money from them and then stop communicating with them.

The scam came to light after a Vile Parle resident was duped of Rs 3 lakh recently by a person who had promised him a job in an Mumbai: The Vile Parle police last week arrested five persons from Delhi in connection with an online job racket.

The police said, the accused would purchase data of job applicants from recruitment websites and call people, pretending to offer them jobs. The accused would take money from them and then stop communicating with them. The scam came to light after a Vile Parle resident was duped of Rs 3 lakh recently by a person who had promised him a job in an airline.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App