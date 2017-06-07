Vigilance raids in Jammu over sale of spurious drugs

A total of 23 samples of different drugs being consumed by general public were lifted from government hospitals and drug stores and these were sent to the laboratory for tests. (Photo for representational purpose) A total of 23 samples of different drugs being consumed by general public were lifted from government hospitals and drug stores and these were sent to the laboratory for tests. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Managing Director of Jammu Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited and Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, were among over half a dozen senior doctors and pharmaceutical companies booked by Vigilance Organisation in Jammu on Wednesday for the supply of spurious drugs to state government-run hospitals in Jammu during 2015-16.

This followed a surprise check by Vigilance Organisation of various health department stores and hospitals in Jammu district and lifting of samples from there in view of complaints about purchase of spurious drugs at exorbitant rates and without following proper procedure by the Health Department. The others against whom cases have been registered include Senior Consultant Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Financial Advisor JKMSCL, Consultant/Physician (Technical Expert), Technical Expert, Supplier Company Theon Pharmaceutical Ltd, Panchkula (Haryana).

A total of 23 samples of different drugs being consumed by the general public were lifted from government hospitals and drug stores and these were sent to the laboratory for tests. Of these, three samples of Amoxycillin Trihydrate IP 500 mg (Bt. No. BC160005), Sterile Ceftriaxone Inj IP 1000 mg (Bt.No. CFXM 16031 ) and Steile Ceftriaxone Inj IP 500 mg (Bt. No. CFXI 16002) purchased by JKMSCL were reported to not of standard quality and these failed in different constituents of drugs.

Enquiries revealed that these medicines were supplied by M/s Theon Pharmaceutical Ltd, Panchkula. The orders for supply of these medicines were given to it in December 2015 and March 2016.

After the supplies were received in drug stores of different units of Health Services across Jammu division, these medicines were distributed to government hospitals and institutions where these were issued to patients. By the time, Vigilance Organisation lifted samples, most of these medicines had been consumed, official sources said. In this context, they pointed out that of the total Rs 36.27 lakh worth of medicines declared substandard, only medicines worth Rs 1.16 lakh were found lying unconsumed at the time of inspection.

The enquiry also revealed that JKMSCL had also purchased Compound Sodium Lactate Inj. RL 500 ml from M/s Denis Chem. Lab. Ltd., Chhatral, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, which along with its Adm. Office in Ahmadabad was blacklisted by Government of Rajasthan vide order date January 24, 2012 for supply of it among 15 different products of Dextrose Injection. Moreover, the purchase committee approving the instant purchases did not have the mandate for it as less than 2/3rd of its total members were present at the meeting.

“The Managing Director JKMSCL in this case misused his official position and imposed his arbitrary decision of approval of purchase to extend illegal benefit to the suppliers,” an official release in Jammu said. The teams of Vigilance Organization headed by officials of the rank of DySPs conducted simultaneous searches in the houses of various accused at Jammu and in Udhampur districts and seized relevant records in the matter, it added.

