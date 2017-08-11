Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of IAF crashes in Kathua in Jammu-Kashmir

The UAV had disappeared from the radar of the IAF around 2.30 am and it’s last location was noted to be Khanpur. It crashed in Kathua. (Source: Google Maps) The UAV had disappeared from the radar of the IAF around 2.30 am and it’s last location was noted to be Khanpur. It crashed in Kathua. (Source: Google Maps)

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed near Ladoli village in Rajbagh area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir during wee hours of Friday.

No one was injured in the crash as debris of the UAV fell into the forest area, sources said, adding the nearest residential area was over a km away from the crash site.

The UAV had disappeared from the radar of the IAF around 2.30 am and it’s last location was noted to be Khanpur.

The police came to know about the crash in the morning when IAS officials came looking for the debris at Khanpur. From there, the IAF teams moved to Ladoli where Villagers told them that they had heard an explosion during night.

The reason behind the crash was not immediately known. Authorities said an inquiry has been launched.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd