Teen catches thief in Jammu, rewarded by police

A teenager helped police catch a thief in a market in Jammu and was awarded for his bravery by the SSP of Jammu, Sunil Gupta. Sixteen-year-old Babbu Ram noticed one Sourab Kumar, alias Ricky of Pathankot, moving suspiciously in the marble market in Jammu city on Friday, a police officer said. Babbu then grabbed Ricky and dragged him to the police, the officer said.

Police took the suspect into custody and during preliminary investigation, found that the man was involved in several cases of theft. A case was registered at Nowabad police station in this regard. Police hope to recover more loot from the suspect, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Gupta rewarded Babbu for his act of bravery. “The district police of Jammu appreciated the role and bravery of young Babbu and rewarded him with cash to boost his morale,” the officer said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App