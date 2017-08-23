Students hold protests against ‘unnecessary diktats’ of college in Jammu for second day

Jammu: Students of Women’s College protest against the college administration over various issues in Jammu on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Jammu: Students of Women’s College protest against the college administration over various issues in Jammu on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Students of the Government Women’s College took to the streets for the second day today to protest against the “dress code” and alleged “unnecessary diktats” of the management and to demand removal of the principal. Principal Anita Sudan has dismissed the allegations against her as “wild” and said she has taken several steps like strict adherence to the college uniform and timing on the recommendations of the parents of several students after four women went missing in the recent past, of whom one was traced to Allahabad.

Joined by students of different colleges including leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students including male members were stopped by the policemen at the main gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, officials said. The students carrying placards and banners in support of their demand for resignation of the principal staged a sit-in and later met a senior official.

They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner highlighting various problems they were allegedly facing at the institute in the name of discipline besides the demand for the removal of the principal. Later, students dispersed off peacefully after authorities held closed-door meeting with some representatives of the protesting students, the officials said.

Yesterday, Additional District Development Commissioner Arun Manhas said the issues of removal of a peon at the main gate of the college and passing of lewd remarks came up during the discussion between the protesting students, the college management and district administration and police official. He assured them of a time-bound probe by Sub-divisional police officer, north, Varun Jandiyal after registration of the complaint.

However, the police officer said “the probe has not been set into motion as the students have failed to lodge a complaint.” “We have not received any written complaint from the students so far. Once the complaint is received, we will start the probe,” Jandiyal told PTI.

