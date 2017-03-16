SPO row: Human Rights Commission orders crime inquiry

Taking serious note of an over three years delay into the engagement of a scheduled caste youth Surinder Kumar as Special Police Officer (SPO) despite approval by senior police authorities, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) ordered a crime branch enquiry into the matter to fix responsibility.

More than 40 other people were engaged as SPOs after the approval of Surinder’s engagement, pointed out SHRC Member Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal on Wednesday. “Whose approval order was issued later on,’’ he asked, indicting police personnel filing reply to complaint filed by Surinder’s father for “misleading the commission by suppressing material facts”.

Surinder Kumar following intervention by SHRC was engaged as SPO by Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, early this month. However, the question still to be investigated is who has been at fault when more than 40 people had been engaged even after the approval of Surinder’s engagement overlooking the priority required to be extended to him, Jamwal pointed out.

The SHRC Member directed the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Puri to hold an enquiry into the lapses committed by various officers during that tenure and fix responsibility. He also ordered the Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone to provide all assistance to IGP Crime in the matter, saying the latter shall submit report in next date which is fixed as May 11.

Asking IGP Crime to hold enquiry himself and not to delegate powers to any subordinate officer in this regard, Jamwal observed that for the purpose of enquiry, he can collect file of the commission if required.

The SHRC directions came in a complaint filed by a social worker Subash Kumar who accused SSP Jammu of engaging blue-eyed people as SPOs in place of his son. The complainant pointed out that his son’s name was duly recommended by the then Deputy Chief Minister Mangat Ram Sharma to the then Director General of Police for engagement as SPO in July 2013. The latter vide letter dated July 2013 asked the DIG Jammu-Kathua range to engage him as SPO who, in turn, forwarded that order to the SSP Jammu. However, the complaint’s son was not engaged despite engagement of more than 40 other people thereafter.

