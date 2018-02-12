Snowfall shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar receives fresh snowfall on Monday (ANI) Srinagar receives fresh snowfall on Monday (ANI)

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Monday due to snowfall in the Bannihal sector, traffic officials said. No vehicular traffic will be allowed on the highway due to continuous snowfall. “Clearance operations will begin once the snowfall stops,” the officials said.

Breaking the nearly two-month long dry spell, rain lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while moderate to heavy snowfall has been reported from the higher reaches. On Sunday, the weather office issued an advisory for rains and snowfall.

