  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Snowfall shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

No vehicular traffic will be allowed on the highway due to continuous snowfall. "Clearance operations will begin once the snowfall stops," a traffic official said

By: IANS | Jammu | Published: February 12, 2018 9:17 am
Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall, Srinagar Snowfall, J-K Snowfall, Snowfall, Snowfall Jammu and Kashmir, Snowfall Srinagar, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Srinagar receives fresh snowfall on Monday (ANI)
Related News

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Monday due to snowfall in the Bannihal sector, traffic officials said. No vehicular traffic will be allowed on the highway due to continuous snowfall. “Clearance operations will begin once the snowfall stops,” the officials said.

Breaking the nearly two-month long dry spell, rain lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while moderate to heavy snowfall has been reported from the higher reaches. On Sunday, the weather office issued an advisory for rains and snowfall.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 12: Latest News