Six held for cheating, burglary in separate cases in Jammu

Police on Sunday arrested a truck driver and his accomplice for stealing 15 tons of steel rods, worth Rs 6.32 lakh, they were supposed to deliver to Srinagar. According to a police complaint filed on December 7, the driver had went missing after loading the rods in his truck at a steel factory in Bari Brahmana in Samba district. “Both the persons confessed to their crimes and the items have been recovered,” said Superintendent of Police, south, Sandeep Chaudhary, adding they have been charged with cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

In a separate case, police arrested four persons for stealing Rs 14,000 cash, 15 wrist watches, and a football from a shop in Sainik Colony here earlier this month. Acting on certain leads, police picked up the four –hailing from Madhya Pradesh — who were staying at Greater Kailash area, for questioning, during which they to the crime.

