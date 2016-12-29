Separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat released from Kathua Jail

Separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, was on Thursday released from Kathua Jail. (Source: Express Photo) Separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, was on Thursday released from Kathua Jail. (Source: Express Photo)

Separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, who has been in preventive custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since April 2015, was on Thursday released from Kathua Jail. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had yesterday ordered his release.

Bhat, the senior Hurriyat Conference leader, has been booked under the PSA several times since April 2015 and the latest order in the series was issued by District Magistrate Baramulla. According to the order, Bhat was accused of making the ongoing agitation “successful” while in custody of the state authorities.

A case was registered against Bhat at the Baramulla Police Station on August30, two days before the detention order against him was passed by the deputy commissioner.