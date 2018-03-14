Sedition case over pro-Pak slogans on J&K varsity campus

A case has been lodged under IPC sections 120-B, 124-A and 153-A against unidentified persons by J&K Police. A case has been lodged under IPC sections 120-B, 124-A and 153-A against unidentified persons by J&K Police.

J&K Police on Tuesday registered a case of sedition against unidentified persons after some students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) allegedly raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Azadi slogans on campus on Monday night to protest against the killing of Mohammad Eisa Fazili by security forces in the Valley.

Eisa, 22, who is reported to be the first IS recruit in the Valley, was among three militants killed by security forces in Anantnag on Sunday night. He was a B Tech student and joined militant ranks in August last year, just before the start of the seventh semester at BGSBU.

Sources said some BGSBU students boycotted classes and offered funeral prayers in absentia for Eisa on Monday. Some students staying in hostels allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan and pro-Azadi slogans late on Monday evening from the rooftops of their buildings which led to tension on campus.

Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said a case has been lodged under IPC sections 120-B, 124-A and 153-A against unidentified persons. ENS

