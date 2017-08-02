Rape accused kills self after being told to drink urine

Hussain purportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone before committing suicide. In the video, he is heard saying that he was handing it over to his nephew for everyone to know that “people have set up courts within their four walls of their houses’’. (Representational Image) Hussain purportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone before committing suicide. In the video, he is heard saying that he was handing it over to his nephew for everyone to know that “people have set up courts within their four walls of their houses’’. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake after a panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district allegedly asked him to drink urine of a girl he was accused of raping. Fazal Hussain’s body was recovered Sunday from Samsar lake in the Himalayan Pir Panjal Range.

Station House Officer Mohammad Jahangir said that Hussain, a graduate, was married. He added that some elders including two muftis (jurists) had asked Hussain to either pay money to the girl’s family as damages or drink her urine. Jahangir said that this is stated to have pushed Hussain to commit suicide. “We have registered a case and started investigations.’’ Police said that Hussain was identified with the help of slippers he had left on the lake’s banks. No arrests have been made so far.

Hussain purportedly recorded a video on his mobile phone before committing suicide. In the video, he is heard saying that he was handing it over to his nephew for everyone to know that “people have set up courts within their four walls of their houses’’. He alleged that they decide “what is true or false and deliver justice’’. “I am recording my statement so that whosoever listens to it shall know that no justice is delivered in these courts…’’

Hussain narrated the sequence of events. “Whether this charge (rape) is true or false, it was decided by a court inside four walls of a house,’’ he said. He claimed that the only evidence against him was recording of his conversation with a boy. Hussain added that he was forced to have the conversation under threat. He alleged that two people, Liaqat and Jabbar, blackmailed him before taking the matter to the panchayat.

“I pleaded innocence telling them that I have six sisters and the girl was like my seventh. I even asked them to get her medically examined, but they did not listen and held me guilty,’’ he said. He added that he was asked to drink urine in the girl’s presence since the adalat (panchayat) was held at her place. Hussain had asked for two days to return to his village.

In the video, he says Islam means justice and asks: “What type of justice is it that a devout Muslim is forced to drink urine?’’ He says that he approached the local Imam for intervention but he too did not help. Hussain said that he was unable to bear the humiliation. “I am dying happily.Those who leveled false accusations will also die one day. No one will be able to trace my dead body, nor will my janaza (funeral) be taken out, but Allah will do justice”.

Attempts to reach the panchayat members were unsuccessful.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App