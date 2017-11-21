PDP-BJP coordination committee meets, discusses govt functioning

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. (File photo)

The coordination committee of the PDP and BJP coalition partners today held a meeting here and discussed various issues relating to the functioning of the government. The coordination committee of the ruling alliance in the state met under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, an official spokesman said here.

The meeting was attended by minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Revenue and Relief Abdul Rahman Veeri, Members of Parliament Jugal Kishore, Thupstan Chewang and Shamsher Singh Manhas, besides Sartaj Madni, Dillawar Mir and Trilok Singh Bajwa of the PDP and Narinder Singh of the BJP.

“The meeting disused several issues related to the functioning of the government and ensuring coordination at various levels,” the spokesman said.

The committee had not met for a long time, he said. It was constituted for better understanding between the alliance partners and to ensure implementation of Agenda of Alliance (AoA), which was framed by the two parties before forming the coalition government in the state in March 2015.

The 10-member coordination committee of the PDP and BJP was tasked to ensure that the AoA is implemented within the defined time-frame and all the policy issues adhered to in letter and spirit.

The committee, which was tasked to meet at least once a month or on a need basis, had met earlier on March 28 and August 18 in 2015.

