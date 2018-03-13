NIA raids Srinagar jail, seizes mobiles, pen drives, Pak flag

NIA raided the Srinagar jail on Monday. NIA raided the Srinagar jail on Monday.

The NIA on Monday conducted raids at Srinagar Central Jail and seized 25 mobiles, SIM cards and Pakistani flag, besides militancy-related literature.

After the escape of Pakistani militant Naveed Jutt, several inmates from the jail were shifted outside Kashmir. An NIA spokesperson said that 20 teams of the agency, assisted by J&K Police, CRPF and NSG personnel carried out an extensive search in the jail.

“These teams were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors. The search was carried out in connection with investigation of NIA case RC 07/2018/NIA/DLI (Arrest of Danish Gulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat by Kupwara Police) in which it was found that fresh recruits of Al-Badr, a proscribed terrorist organisation, were being sent across for arms training in furtherance of a conspiracy hatched from inside the Central Jail Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said searches started early morning and continued till late afternoon. Twenty-five mobile phones, some SIM cards, five SD cards, five pen drives, one iPod and a large number of incriminating documents and articles, “including a poster of Hizbul Mujahideen and a Pakistani flag, besides jihadi literature, were seized”, the spokesperson said.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App