Mountainous districts of Jammu receive heavy snowfall

Vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, near Patnitop, about 110 km from Jammu. (Source: PTI) Vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, near Patnitop, about 110 km from Jammu. (Source: PTI)

Life in the hilly areas across the three districts of Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda came to a standstill as they received heavy snowfall after several years.

The areas of Mondayas Bhaderwah, Banihal, Kishtwar, Gandoh and other higher reaches received heavy snowfall, while Doda town, Ramban and Thathri received season’s first snowfall in several years.

The heavy snowfall and incessant rainfall led to the closure of the Batote, Doda-Kishtwar National Highway and other major link roads of the three districts.

“In view of the accumulation of two feet of snow and continuous heavy snowfall on Patnitop stretch, the authorities, considering the safety and security of passengers have decided to stop movement of all vehicles on the highway on temporary basis,” Dy SP traffic Aftab Ahmed said.