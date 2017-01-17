Mehbooba Mufti links lifting of AFSPA with end of terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday linked the revocation of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to improvement in law and order situation and success of security forces in ending terrorism in the state.

“The success of the security forces depends upon when we will start revoking Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“It also depends upon when we stomp out terrorism fully and slowly and steadily decrease the footprints of security forces. It will not be our success first, it will be the success of the security forces,” she said in her address to Legislative Council in Jammu on Monday.

Mehbooba went on to add, “If we can control infiltration and militancy in the state, then we can start revoking AFSPA. Time is nearing by when this will start happening. This has been agreed in the Agenda of Alliance (between ruling coalition partners PDP and BJP).”

She said it has been agreed in the Working Group that whenever the security situation becomes conducive, the laws applicable with regard to security will be automatically revoked, she said.

“When the elections take place and democracy is put in place, footprints of the security apparatus automatically gets downgraded. See when the militancy started in 1990s, how many camps were there which you did not see in 2002 and today they are not there. Decreasing the footprints of security forces is in the Agenda of Alliance of our government,” she said.

Emphasising the need for dialogue, Mehbooba said her late father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had believed that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is “a war of idea”.

“You cannot put an idea into jail. You cannot kill an idea. You need to deal with idea. You need to deal with idea with another idea. “If some people say they have to go for freedom or with Pakistan, we tell them that there is huge accommodation in the Constitutions of Jammu and Kashmir and India which can fulfill the dream of freedom within its ambit,” she said.

“We need to open up more roads between the two sides of Kashmir,” she said. Noting that China is building economic corridor in PoK, she said “we also need to take a call to build such a corridor via Kashmir, Jammu or Ladakh. That is why we are batting for holding dialogue and we believe that dialogue is the only way and we need to create an atmosphere for this.”