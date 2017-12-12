Mehbooba Mufti holds 15-hour public programme

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Express photo by Renuka Puri. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met public deputations and redressed grievances for more than 15 hours on Sunday, a government release said.

The CM began the grievance redressal camp in Doda around 10.30 am. The last deputation that met her around 1.40 am (early Monday) had come from Palmas area, the release said.

The deputation demanded construction of a footpath and connecting the area with the circular road of the town. Mehbooba immediately announced release of Rs 15 lakh for construction of the footpath and extending facilities of electricity and drinking water to the area.

With this, the 15-hour-long public programme concluded, the release said, adding that around 100 deputations met the CM at the camp.

