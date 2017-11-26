Man arrested for kidnapping, murdering girl in Kupwara

Malik had allegedly kidnapped the girl and later strangulated her to death in the Karihama forest. (Representational Image) Malik had allegedly kidnapped the girl and later strangulated her to death in the Karihama forest. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering an 18-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday, in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara District, police said today.

Altaf Ahmad Malik was arrested last night, a police official said. During questioning, Malik led police to the body of the girl, who went missing on Friday, the official said. Malik had allegedly kidnapped the girl and later strangulated her to death in the Karihama forests in Kupwara, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered and the body was sent for postmortem, he added.

