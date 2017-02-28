Landslides close Jammu-Srinagar highway

(Source: Express Photo/Representational) (Source: Express Photo/Representational)

Landslides on Tuesday forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway yet again stranding scores of vehicles carrying passengers and goods, a traffic department official said. Fresh landslides in Mehar area of Ramban district led to the disruption of traffic on the strategic highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

No traffic would be allowed on the highway pending clearance, the official added. The clearing operations have started. Travellers were requested not to undertake any journey without contacting the traffic control rooms both in Jammu and Srinagar, the official said.

Scores of vehicles carrying passengers and goods were stranded in Jammu, Srinagar and various other places along the 300 km long road. In the last two winter months supplies to the landlocked Valley was affected due to frequent closure of the highway following the landslides and snowfalls.

The state Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the fact that each time the highway was closed the air fares between the twin capitals of the state skyrocketed.