Kashmiri lawmaker Engineer Abdul Rashid seeks plebiscite

Independent legislator Engineer Abdul Rashid on Tuesday called Jammu and Kashmir a disputed region and said it would remain so unless a plebiscite is held. “We are neither jugular vein (of Pakistan) nor (India’s) integral part,” Rashid said in the assembly in reference to Delhi and Islamabad’s positions. “We promise that plebiscite will take place.”

Rashid referred to vacant assembly seats for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and asked the BJP what its solution was. “If plebiscite can be held in Scotland and people there decide to stay with the UK, then what are you scared of?” He said that legislators can canvass for India. “Even if (separatist Syed Ali Shah) Geelani speaks for you, his house will be torched; there are public sentiments. These sentiments are not limited to Kashmir.”

Rashid asked the BJP not to look at it through the communal prism. “It is your right to criticize Pakistan… but those in power in Delhi are responsible for every drop of blood spilled in Kashmir.” He added that let some MLAs go to Pakistan and offer a solution to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudin. “But you do not have any solution. You want to rule us with the gun,” he said.