JKNPP alleges harassment; seeks CM Mehbooba Mufti ‘s intervention

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Saturday alleged its party workers were being harassed in Udhampur district and sought intervention of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra.

JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh, in a letter to the chief minister and governor, said its workers were being “bullied, harassed, intimidated, terrorised and implicated in false police cases at the behest of the BJP leaders”. Singh appealed to Mufti to hold a public ‘darbar’ in Udhampur on the analogy of public grievances redressal camps held by her in various other districts of the state.

