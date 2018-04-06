J&K varsity professor accused of sexual harassment, probe ordered

The girl students of the university had on Wednesday complained against the professor accusing him of sexual harassment. The girl students of the university had on Wednesday complained against the professor accusing him of sexual harassment.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe into alleged sexual harassment of a girl student by a professor of a university in the Rajouri district, an official said. The girl students of the university had on Wednesday complained against the professor accusing him of sexual harassment.

“An enquiry has been initiated into a very serious complaint of sexual harassment against the professor filed by girl students of Baba Ghulam Shah University,” Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

The DC issued a notice to the vice chancellor of the BGSB University with regard to initiation of probe into it. The officer said, “A prima facie case has been made based on the evidence presented in the form a Compact Disc (CD) with recorded conversations apart from written complaint received through registered speed post.”

The complaint is mainly against the professor, however, there are also serious allegations made against the V-C and the registrar of the university for allegedly shielding the accused by not acting against him or inquiring into the matter despite multiple complaints, the DC said.

The deputy commissioner summoned the officials of the BGSB university, including the registrar, the accused professor, the proctor/warden of girls hostel and the administrative officer.

“In this regard, before the case is referred to police for registration of FIR and regular investigation, the officials are directed to attend…their examination by designated officer as per the guidelines laid down by Supreme Court,” he said in the order.

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App