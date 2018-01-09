J&K to have uniform labour law, says Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jammu and Kashmir will soon become the first state in the country to have a uniform labour law, state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said on Monday, adding that the PDP-BJP government may bring a Bill in this regard in both Houses of the state legislature during the current Budget session.

Drabu made the announcement before the launch of “Muhafiz’’ (meaning Guardian), a welfare initiative for nearly three lakh workers in the unorganised sector, by CM Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh Monday.

Drabu said there are around 260 archaic laws which workers do not understand and all these laws need to be inserted into one labour law. “A committee was formed to look into it and it has submitted its report,’’ he said, adding that, “we are doing away with these 260 archaic laws to have a uniform Labour Law in the state to deal with issues facing the labourers’’.

