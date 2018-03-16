J&K: Peer Hussain’s son faces action after father’s advice to Mehbooba Mufti

A day after senior PDP leader and former minister Peer Hussain warned J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of ‘coterie of political psychopaths’ surrounding her, his son who was acting as additional advocate general in J&K’s Law department was disengaged from his services. “The services of Shri Hashim Hussain, additional advocate general are dispensed forthwith,’’ reads an order issued by the secretary to J&K government, Abdul Majid Bhat.

On Thursday, Peer Hussain had organized a party function at his house in Shangus South Kashmir and in his speech there had termed the sacking of finance minister Haseeb Drabu as a welcome step. He also suggested the chief minister that sacking of Drabu was not enough and she should also take strong action against ‘coterie of political psychopaths’ who are surrounding her and have given rise to the corruption.

Peer Hussain told The Indian Express that decision to relieve his son by the government is a political vendetta. “I am founding member of the party and have faced a lot of hardships due to affiliation with PDP. I didn’t speak against the party, nor did I say anything bad about my party, still political coterie managed ouster of my son,’’ he said.

Maintaining that his family had made a lot of sacrifices for the party, Hussain said that these orders will not deter him from speaking the truth within the party. “I joined the party when PDP didn’t even have candidates for elections. I am founding member of the party and will always try to speak facts,’’ he said. Hashim was appointed as an additional advocate general in 2016 along with dozens of other lawyers who were related to political leaders and ministers of both PDP and the BJP.

PDP spokesman, Rafi Mir feigned ignorance and said that the decision must have been taken by the government. ‘Maybe government must not have required his services now.’’ He, however, said that disengagement has nothing to do with the statement of the PDP leader.