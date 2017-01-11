J&K: Opposition stages walkout from assembly

Opposition on Wednesday disrupted the proceedings of J-K Assembly over the demand for constitution of a judicial commission to probe deaths in Kashmir during the five-month long unrest and staged a walkout from the House. As the House assembled, the members of Opposition including National Conference and Congress stood up from the seats and resorted to protests and sloganeering amid uproarious scenes in support of their demand for setting up of the Judicial commission.

It rejected the announcement of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for setting up of Special Investigation Teams (SIT) at district levels to probe such deaths. It is for the fourth consecutive day that Opposition has been pressing government for setting up Judicial commission headed by a retired Supreme Court (SC) judge to probe the killings during last year’s unrest.

Later, speaking to the media outside the House, NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar said Opposition wanted that government should set up the Judicial Commission. He was supported by Congress MLA Usan Majid. “If Chief Minister is saying that Kashmir unrest is result of well planned conspiracy then there is need to hold Judicial probe,” Majid said.

Referring to the unrest in Kashmir, which left several people dead and many injured, the chief minister had said that the unrest took place under a “well-planned conspiracy”.