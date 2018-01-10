J&K MLA Engineer Rashid marshalled out of Legislative Assembly

Engineer Rashid (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Engineer Rashid (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was on Wednesday marshalled out of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after he entered into the well of the House over the issue of civilian killings in the Valley.

Engineer Rashid rushed to the well when other opposition legislators were walking out of the House. As he continued criticising government over civilian killings including Tuesday killing of a youth in Kulgam, Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta asked Assembly staff to marshal him out of the House.

