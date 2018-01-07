J&K govt removes director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science

The state government on Saturday removed the director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) and suspended three senior doctors of the institute after they were found to be involved in private practice despite drawing non-practice allowance.
SKIMS Director G A Ahanger was attached to General Administration Department. The government also ordered suspension of three senior faculty members and their immediate attachment with the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, a spokesman said. Prof (Dr) Altaf Kirmani, Dean & Head, Department of General Surgery; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Head, Department of Neurology; and Dr Wajid Ali, Head, Department of Neonatology, SKIMS, Soura have been placed under suspension.
