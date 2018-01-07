J&K govt removes director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The state government on Saturday removed the director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) and suspended three senior doctors of the institute after they were found to be involved in private practice despite drawing non-practice allowance.

SKIMS Director G A Ahanger was attached to General Administration Department. The government also ordered suspension of three senior faculty members and their immediate attachment with the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, a spokesman said. Prof (Dr) Altaf Kirmani, Dean & Head, Department of General Surgery; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Head, Department of Neurology; and Dr Wajid Ali, Head, Department of Neonatology, SKIMS, Soura have been placed under suspension.

