J&K: Army personnel arrested for alleged abduction bid on minor in Poonch

A serving army personnel, who allegedly tried to abduct a minor girl and attacked a policeman in Poonch district’s Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by on Saturday.

Identified as Gulshan Singh of Dasba village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, sources said that he was posted in Balakote sector along the Line of Control. Singh, who had been on leave, came to Mendhar on Friday evening and stayed in a local hotel there. On Saturday, he called the girl from her home and brought her to Mendhar bus stand. However, before he could board any vehicle along with the girl, a police party nabbed him, sources said that he Gulshan Singh even attacked a cop in a bid to escape.

An FIR has been lodged at Mendhar police station, and the girl was sent to her parents.

