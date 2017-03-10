Jammu: Two persons rescued from flash floods

Two persons were on Thursday rescued by police and SDRF teams from drowning due to flash floods in river Basantar in Jammu’s Samba district.

On receiving information, police mobilised the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) team and rescued both the trapped persons from drowning in flash floods in river Basantar, a police officer said.

The persons identified as Rashpal Singh and Suram were loading sand in a tractor trolley when due to rains the water level increased suddenly and both the were trapped in the river he said.