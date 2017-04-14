Jammu: 7 Rohingya jhuggis set ablaze under mysterious circumstances

The incident took place at the Bhagwati Nagar settlement in Jammu. (Source: Google Maps) The incident took place at the Bhagwati Nagar settlement in Jammu. (Source: Google Maps)

SEVEN jhuggis belonging to Rohingya Muslims from Mynamar were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out under mysterious circumstances in their settlement at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu during wee hours of Friday. Though there had been no loss of life or injury in the fire, seven out of the total eight jhuggis were gutted. The fire broke out around 4 am.

While police say that they are investigating the cause of fire, sources said that sabotage cannot be ruled out as well. Only four days earlier, some unidentified people had allegedly attacked a Rohingya family staying near Patta Bohri on the outskirts of Jammu city and tried to set ablaze the scrap collected by them. The assailants who, according to family members, had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, came in a car and a motorcycle. The police have registered a case, but no one has been arrested so far in that attack.

Significantly, these incidents have come nearly a week after Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry gave a one month ultimatum to both the Centre and State government for deportation of Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals settling in the state else they would launch an “identify and kill movement.” However, Chamber president Rakesh Gupta tried to clarify the next day that by “identify and kill movement” they only meant to “throw them out of Jammu” in case government did not initiate any action in the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd