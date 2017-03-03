Jammu: Restrictions in Katra after protests over track construction

Authorities have imposed restrictions in Katra, the base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine, after local businessmen opposing the construction of a new track to the pilgrimage site staged protests and clashed with police. Businessmen and pony ride operators contend that the New Ban Ganga-Tarakota-Adh Kuwari track will hit their trade.

Following the clash Thursday evening, restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Katra. “Peace and normalcy prevailed in the town on Friday. Restrictions have been imposed in movement of people under section 144 CrPC,” District Magistrate, Reasi, Ravinder Kumar said.

Protesters, including businessmen, assembled at place of work for the construction of the new track at Ban Ganga and forcibly tried to stop the work. This sparked minor clashes with police last evening. Police personnel dispersed the protesters and detained some persons, the DM said, adding that the situation is under control.