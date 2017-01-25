Jammu & Kashmir: Independent legislator evicted from Assembly

Independent legislator Engineer Abdul Rasheed was marshaled out of J& K assembly on Tuesday after he disrupted the proceedings over alleged detention of a juvenile. He protested even as a medical board has stated that Sahil Ahmed, the detainee from Srinagar, was aged between 19-21.

Rasheed got up from his seat as the question hour started. He alleged that police were harassing Ahmed’s school headmaster for issuing his date of birth certificate while the government had promised to release the detainee.

“What wrong has the headmaster done that he was detained at a police station for the whole day on Monday and the school record seized?’’ he asked. He added that Ahmed’s mother and other family members too were summoned there.