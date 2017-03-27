Jammu: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah

The body of a driver was found in the forest area under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah belt of Doda district on Sunday, police said. Sanjeet Manhas (36) of Chan-Chinta, Bhadarwah, was found dead in the dense woods adjoining Nakshari village.

Bhadarwah SHO, Jatinder Sambyal, who visited the spot, said inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC have been initiated on the statement of Sanjeet’s wife Monika Manhas. “According to Monika, Sanjeet was habitual of remaining out of home for 4-5 days without informing the family that is why they did not report the matter to police. Today villagers found his body in the forest and informed the police,” said the SHO.

“Preliminary reports after post-mortem suggest that he has taken alcohol and Nivaan empty stomach, perhaps resulting in his death,” the officer added.

“Our priority is to complete the inquest. Since the family is in a state of shock hence it is too early to speak to them. Our forensic experts have picked up the samples from the spot,” said the SHO. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Bhadarwah sub-district hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now